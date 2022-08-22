Two Children Meet Watery Grave In Farmland In Kandhamal

Kandhamal: Two children met with a watery grave in water-filled farmland at Jargi village under Baliguda police station of Kandhamal district.

According to reports, the incident occured while the two families of the village along with their children went to see the farmland last evening. Meanwhile, the children accidentally slipped into the rainwater-filled land and drowned.

On being informed, police reached the spot and recovered the body for post-mortem.

Following the incident, a pall of gloom descended on the village.