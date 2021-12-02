Two Cases Of Omicron Covid-19 Variant Found In Karnataka: Health Ministry

New Delhi: Two COVID-19 cases of Omicron detected in Karnataka so far, said the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

In a press briefing, the health ministry’s joint secretary Lav Agarwal said,” Both the cases of Omicron variants have been reported in Karnataka with the patients being two foreigners aged 66 and 46. Their identities will not be disclosed for now to protect their privacy. All people who came in contact with the two men have been traced and are being tested.”

“There is no need to panic about the Omicron detection but awareness is absolutely essential. Follow Coivd-appropriate behaviour, avoid gatherings. We need not panic, but awareness is absolutely essential. Covid apt behaviour is required,” Agarwal said.

“The number of Covid-19 cases are increasing in Europe, 70% of global Covid-19 cases are reported from that region. Around 29 countries have reported 373 cases of Omicron so far. Europe is witnessing a massive rise in cases. WHO is talking about public health measures,” he added.

India was set to restart scheduled commercial international flights on Dec 15, but on Wednesday scrapped that plan and said a resumption date would be announced in due course.

Meanwhile, India reports 9,765 Covid cases a day on average. Kerala still contributes the most active cases with 44.88%, followed by Maharashtra with 11.09%. Kerala has 44,000 active cases.