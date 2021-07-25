Two Cartridges Seized From Gangster Hyder’s Encounter Spot

Balasore: Following the encounter of dreaded gangster Sheikh Hyder yesterday, Police and scientific team today seized two cartridges from a place near Simulia in Odisha’s Balasore district.

The probe into the incident is being led by the Balasore SDPO. Simulia police station IIC was also present at the spot during seizure of the cartridges.

In a dramatic turn of events, dreaded gangster Sheikh Hyder was killed in an encounter with the Odisha Police on Saturday. Hyder succumbed to bullet injuries sustained near Simulia, in Balasore district.

Odisha Police said they opened fire when Hyder allegedly tried to escape from a jail van. He was being shifted from Choudwar jail in Cuttack to Baripada jail in Mayurbhanj District.

The gangster was immediately taken to Balasore Hospital for treatment, but succumbed to his injuries on Saturday.

In April of this year, Sheikh Hyder had managed to flee from SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack while undergoing treatment in police custody.