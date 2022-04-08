Two cars collide head-on in Kandhamal, 3 critical

Phulbani: Three people were critically hurt in head-on collision between two cars near Bishipada under Phulbani Sadar police station limits in Kandhamal district on Friday.

According to reports, the mishap took place this evening leaving three persons on board the two cars seriously injured and the ill-fated vehicles badly mangled.

Sources said, councillor of Baliguda NAC No 1, Ajay Diggal, and two of his friends, first spotted the victims and immediately rushed them to the Sadar hospital for treatment.

Reportedly, Sadar police have started a probe into the incident. However, the identities of the injured persons were not known immediately.

On the other hand, the good Samaritans have garnered praise for helping the road accident victims in the golden hours.