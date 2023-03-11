Two Burnt Alive As Truck Catches Fire After Accident In MP

Dhar, Madhya Pradesh: Two people were burnt alive after a truck in which they were travelling caught fire after hitting two similar vehicles on a highway in Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday.

Besides, three persons were injured in the accident.

The deceased were identified as Manoj Rawat (25) and helper Vinod (23).

As per reports, the incident occurred around 8 am at Ganpati Ghat on Indore-Mumbai Highway, some 60 km away from the district headquarters.

Prima facie, the accident occurred as the brakes of the marble-loaded truck failed. The fire was controlled by the fire tenders called from nearby towns, he said.