Bhubaneswar: The Court of 2nd Additional Sessions Judge, Bhubaneswar convicted two brown sugar smugglers for twenty years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1 Lakh each for peddling the contraband.

The convicts have been identified as Umesh Behera and Deepak Kumar Nayak.

According to reports, the two convicts planned to deliver a large quantity of Brown Sugar to a drug dealer near Hi-Tech Plaza, Sundarpada, using a Honda Amaze car with the registration OD-02-BH-7695.

Acting on this information, the informant and other police officers rushed to the location and detained the car’s occupants.

In compliance with the mandatory statutory provisions of the NDPS Act, the accused were found in possession of brown sugar weighing 1.005 kilograms (with an estimated market value of Rs. 2 crores). The Investigating Officer, after completing the investigation, filed a charge sheet against the accused under sections 21(C)/29 of the NDPS Act, 1985. The prosecution examined 10 witnesses and presented 23 relevant documents to establish the guilt of the accused.

Subsequently, the Honorable 2nd Additional Sessions Judge of Bhubaneswar, Miss Bandana Kar, convicted both accused, sentencing them to twenty years of rigorous imprisonment for the offences under sections 21(C)/29 of the NDPS Act, 1985, with a fine of Rs. 1 lakh each. Failure to pay the fine would result in an additional year of rigorous imprisonment for both individuals.