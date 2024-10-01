Puri: Two cousin brothers reportedly drowned while taking a bath in Narendra Pond, in Puri district on Tuesday.

The two deceased brothers have been identified as Raj Kishore Satpathy (23) of Kukudakhandi in Ganjam district and Nalinikanta Tripathy (27) of Ichhapuram area in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

As per reports,t the tragedy occurred while the cousins were bathing in a pond during the tenth-day death ritual for a relative. Locals, witnessing the drowning, quickly notified the fire services, prompting a swift response from rescue officials. Despite being rescued from the pond and taken to the district headquarters hospital, the doctors pronounced them deceased.