Two Bouncers Held For Abduction Of Bar Manager, Ransom Bid In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Airfield Police have apprehended two bouncers on the charges of abduction and assaulting the manager of a Dance Bar in Cuttack Road and demanding Rs 50,000 ransom per month to free him.

The arrested persons have been identified as Pinu alias Ashish Sahoo (29) Kunjapatna Sahi under Lingaraj police station and Adi alias Aditya Baral (24), of Khurda Biswanathpur presently residing at Gangajamuna under Airfield within BBSR UPD limits.

Accused Pinu was also found involved in three more cases, one each in Dhenkanal Sadar, Capital and Kharvelnagar Police Stations, the police said, adding that one Mahindra Scorpio SUV bearing Regd. No.OD-15-B-4711. And two mobile phones have been seized from them.

According to police, complainant Mujibar Rahaman works as manager of Mohanty Dance Bar on Cuttack Road under Laxmisagar PS limits and resides with other staff at Sundarapada Haria Chowk in a rented house.

On 28.07.2023 at about 4.30 PM accused Pinu and two others—Sofi Khan and Amit— came in a Scorpio car to the rented house of Rahaman and kidnapped him. They took him to an isolated place near Sisupalgarh and assaulted him mercilessly. They demanded a ransom of Rs 50,000 per month or else intimidated him to leave the Bar.

Rahaman was injured severely in the assault and reported the matter at about 11.45 PM on 28.07.2023. The accused persons absconded from the locality soon after the incident.

Acting on reliable information from sources about the presence of accused Pinu near Sisupalgarh, the police team first apprehended him on Wednesday night.

During interrogation, he confessed to his crime and revealed that his friend Adi, who works as a Bouncer at Utkal Inn Bar on Tankapani Road, provided his Scorpio vehicle with a condition to receive an equal share of ransom money. Hence, Adi fully abetted the accused in the crime and was apprehended with the seizure of his Scorpio Vehicle.