Two BJD leaders from Sundargarh suspended for anti-party activities

Bhubaneswar: Two leaders of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) from Sundergarh district have been suspended from the conch party on Friday for indulging in anti-party activities.

The two suspended BJD leaders are Amaresh Panda and Binay Panda.

BJD General Secretary, Manas Mangaraj, today informed that party supremo Naveen Patnaik took the action against the two workers for ‘indulging’ in anti-party activities.

