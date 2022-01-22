Two Bikers Killed After Being Hit By SUV In Kendrapara

Pattamundai: Two bikers were killed after being hit by an SUV on Pattamundai-Mulabasanta road in Kendrapara district on Saturday evening.

The deceased have been identified as Bibhas Tarai (25) and Bijaya Kumar Sahoo (24) of Damarpur village.

According to sources, the mishap took place this evening when the duo was heading towards Pattamundai on their motorcycle.

Suddenly, a speeding SUV hit their vehicle from the opposite direction. Following this, the duo lost their lives on the spot.

Meanwhile, the SUV driver fled the spot with the vehicle.

On being informed, the police reached the spot and initiated an investigation into the matter. Police have sent the bodies for postmortem and launched a manhunt to nab the SUV driver.