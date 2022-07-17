State

Two Bike Lifters Arrested In Bhadrak, 10 Stolen Vehicles Seized

By Pragativadi News Service
16

Bhadrak: Bhadrak Police on Sunday arrested two bike lifters and seized 10 stolen motorcycles from them. The accused persons have been identified as Ranjan Patra and Vijay Jena.

According to police, the incident came to fore after one Ajay Mallik lodged a complaint at the Bhadrak Rural Police Station in this regard.

Based on the statement, police initiated a probe and arrested the duo.

While a case has been registered against the duo under relevant Sections of IPC, police said several criminal cases are pending against the accused in various police stations.

 

Pragativadi News Service
