Two Beef-Laden Containers Seized In Khurda, 3 Held

Khurda: The Khurda police on Saturday intercepted two AC container trucks transporting cattle and beef near Barunei on National Highway-16 in the wee hours of Sunday and detained three persons in this connection. The beef and cattle-laden container trucks have been seized.

According to reports, cow vigilantes stopped a container truck carrying around 18 cattle at a petrol pump near Barunei on National Highway-16 in the wee hours of Sunday. They handed over the truck to the Khordha Model Police. The truck was enroute to Hyderabad from Kolkata.

In another incident, Khordha Industrial Police seized a beef-laden truck, which was traveling to Kolkata from Hyderabad, this morning.