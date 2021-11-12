Two Bangladeshi Smugglers Killed In BSF Firing

New Delhi: Two Bangladeshi smugglers were killed along the India-Bangladesh border in Cooch Behar district as the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel opened fire on them.

One BSF troop was also injured in the attack by miscreants but his condition is stable and he has been evacuated to hospital.

According to reports, The incident took place around 3 am today, when BSF personnel opened fire while they tried to smuggle cattle heads.

The BSF in a statement said that the “miscreants from Bangladesh side ventured into Indian territory and tried to smuggle cattle heads by establishing improvised bamboo cantilever”.

“BSF domination ahead of fence warned them to go back, but miscreants didn’t pay heed to BSF warning,” said the statement.

It said that the BSF troops then utilised non-lethal munition to deter the miscreants, but they attacked BSF troops with iron dah and sticks. Sensing an imminent threat to the life, the statement mentioned BSF, BSF party fired in the air towards miscreants.

“Later on during search, dead bodies of two unknown miscreants were found between the border fence and International Boundary,” BSF said.