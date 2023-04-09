Two Back-To-Back Earthquakes Jolt Nicobar Islands

The Nicobar Islands were shaken on Sunday afternoon by two simultaneous earthquakes that occurred in less than an hour.

The first quake hit the islands at around 3 pm and another at 4 pm, according to the National Center For Seismology (NCS).

The first earthquake with a magnitude of 4.1 on the Richter Scale struck Island at approximately 2:59 pm, followed by another quake of 5.3 magnitude at around 4 pm.

As of now, no casualties or collateral damage have been reported as a result of the earthquake.

On April 6, an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.6 on the Richter Scale struck Andaman and Nicobar Islands 140 kilometres east of Portblair. There were no reported casualties from the quake.