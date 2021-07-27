Two Awarded Life Imprisonment For Beheading Man In Malkangiri

Malkangiri: Two persons have been sentenced to life imprisonment for beheading a man on June 23, 2017 suspecting him of stealing cattle in Malkangiri district.

Malkangiri District Judge, Rekha Prasad today handed down life imprisonment to Sadhu Hantal and Kartik Khilla after convicting of murdering one Kalia Khara of Ramanaguda under Chitrakonda PS limits.

The district judge passed the sentence after taking into consideration the evidence and statements of 22 witnesses. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 each on both the convicts and ruled that non-payment of fine amount will result in extension of the jail term by one more year.

According to reports, the convicts’ duo and three others called Kalia from his house and beheaded him in front of his family members on June 23, 2017. The brutal killing took place after Kalia was called to the village meeting where he pleaded that he was not involved in stealing cattle.

Police have arrested Sadhu and Kartik in this connection but three others managed to escape. Later police, forwarded them to the court.