Two Awarded 20 Years RI For Raping Minor In Mayurbhanj

Baripada: A local court on Tuesday sentenced two men to 20 years rigorous imprisonment after convicting them of raping a 16-year-old girl in 2016.

Mayurbhanj Special POCSO Court judge Sumita Jena also imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 on both the convicts, said Special Public Prosecutor Abhinna Kumar Pattnaik.

The court also directed the Mayurbhanj District Legal Services Authority to pay Rs 4 lakh to the girl as compensation.

The incident took place at Badhunia village on February 5, 2016 when the girl was alone at home. Both the men had taken her to a nearby bush and committed the crime.

The family members of the girl lodged a police complaint at Bisoi police station following which a case was registered against the duo under POCSO Act and relevant provisions of the IPC.

The judgment was based on the statement of the girl, other witnesses and the medical report, Pattnaik said.