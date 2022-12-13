Two Arrested With Elephant Ivory In Deogarh

Deogarh: Police on Tuesday arrested two wildlife smugglers and seized elephant ivory weighing around 11 kg from them in Riamal area of the district.

The smugglers have been identified as Pitar Tiga (43) of Dimirikuda village and Phagua (27) of Bileighati village under Tileibani block in the district, Deogarh SP Pramod Rath informed at a press meet.

A team of police raided a place near Gohira dam under Riamal police station while the smugglers were trying to sell the ivories. Police said that accused duo had cut the ivories into six pieces to sell them.

Others involvement in the smuggling is also being probed, the SP said.

Rath further maintained that police are investigating into the poaching of the elephant in the forest. “We are probing from various angles. It is also investigated whether the tusker was poached by these smugglers or others,” Rath informed.