Two Arrested In Christ College Student Death Case

Cuttack: Two youths were arrested on Monday in connection with the death case of Christ College student Tusharkant Sahu.

The accused persons, Dibyaranjan Behera, and Kaushal Pradhan, were arrested following a complaint by the deceased family members.

On August 5, Tusharkant’s body was recovered from the Jobra barrage in the city.

According to reports, Tusharkant’s kin had lodged an FIR with Cantonment police after he went missing on August 3. During the investigation, cops had found his motorcycle near Madhusudan Setu.

