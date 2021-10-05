Two Arrested From Odisha In Cruise Ship Drug Case

Bhubaneswar: Two persons from Odisha’s Sundergarh district have been arrested by Narcotic Contol Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday in connection with the Mumbai Rave party.

The accused have been identified as Manish Rajgaria from Rourkela and Avin Sahu hailing from Raghunathpali of Sundergarh district.

According to sources, the NCB team has arrested the duo from Odisha in the afternoon after the duo was found involved in peddling drugs at the cruise rave party in Mumbai.

Earlier, Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan and others had been booked under NDPS Act on Sunday.