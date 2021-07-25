Two Arrested For Selling Railway Tickets Illegally

Cuttack: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has arrested two persons for illegally selling train tickets in silver city, Cuttack.

The arrestees have been identified as Abdul Wahid Khan and Sheikh Sabir of Birrajpur village under Jagatpur police station limits.

According to available information, the accused used to sell tickets illegally from his mobile shop.

On being aware, a team led by inspector Prabin Kumar conducted a surprise raid at the shop. Upon searching, they found two new tickets and several old tickets from the shop.

The cops also seized a laptop, a CPU, and several other valuables from their possession. The estimated value of the tickets is said to be Rs 15,000.

A case has been registered and the accused were forwarded to court.