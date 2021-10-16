Two Arrested For Selling Fake Gold In Odisha Capital

Bhubaneswar: Two persons from Chhattisgarh were arrested by Commisionerate police on the charge of selling duplicate gold chains to the unsuspecting public on Saturday.

Following a complaint that a group of Hindi-speaking youth were moving in parts of the city hawking fake gold chains, Shahid Nagar police nabbed the two accused.

The arretsees have been identified as Ghanshaym Solanki and Mohan Solanki.

The police zeroed in on them following a tip-off from a local complinant. Based on their confessions, the police recovered long chains weighing nearly two kilos, which resembled original gold.

According to police, the duo was to dupe prospective buyers by showing them a few genuine gold items and replacing them with fakes at the time of sale.

Police have started interrogating the duo and trying to get more information if more involved in their gang.

Meanwhile, police cautioned the public and not to fall prey to bargain offers when gold prices were soaring.