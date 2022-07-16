Two Arrested For Reciting Hanuman Chalisa Inside Lulu Mall, 15 Detained

New Delhi: Two people were arrested after they entered Lulu Mall and started reciting Hanuman Chalisa and 15 others were detained for creating a ruckus while trying to enter the shopping mall, said police as reported by news agency PTI.

This comes amid the controversy over the group of people offering namaz inside the recently opened Lulu Mall in Lucknow.

Confirming the development, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Gopal Krishna Choudhary said, “Two people entered the mall, sat on the floor and started saying religious prayers. They were arrested after being handed over to the police by the mall’s security staff.”

Shortly after the duo was held, members of a right-wing group tried to enter the mall. They too were detained by police and released with a warning not to create a ruckus.

Earlier, Police detained three people from the entry gate of the mall for allegedly attempting to recite Sundarkand inside the premises. According to reports, three people from Hindu Samaj Party were detained at the mall’s gate on Friday.

Earlier this week, a video purportedly showing a group of people offering namaz at Lulu Mall surfaced on social media, leading to a protest by a right-wing Hindu group. The mall was inaugurated by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on July 10.