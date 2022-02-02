Two Arrested For Looting Gold, Cash On Pretext Of Puja 

Malkangiri: Police have apprehended two persons for allegedly looting gold ornaments and other valuables from a family under the pretext of conducting a Graha Shanti ‘Puja’ in their house.

The arrestees have been identified as Santosh Sahu and Manas Senapati, who identified themselves as priests, for advice on some family matters.

According to reports, family members of one Sridhar Patnaik of Jail Sahi in Malkangiri town contacted the two accused who had asked them to perform a ‘Puja’ in the house to ward off any mishaps or obstacles. Subsequently, the family members invited the priests to their house to perform the ‘Puja’.

Thereafter, the two fraudsters reportedly performed the puja in the bedroom of Sridhar’s house and asked him to ensure minimal interference in the long ritual. In the meantime, they executed their planned loot during the time.

After around five hours, the accused persons stepped out of the bedroom but warned the family members to not enter the room for four days as it would bring ill omen.

However, smelling the rat, Sridhar doubted their intentions and stepped into the bedroom to find the almirah open with clothes being thrown out and all gold ornaments missing.

Following this, Sridhar lodged a complaint with Malkangiri Town Police and the two accused were arrested.