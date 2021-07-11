Two Arrested For Kidnapping Man Who Duped Them On Pretext Of Giving Jobs

Bhubaneswar: Commissionrate Police on Sunday arrested two persons for kidnapping a man after rescuing the victim from a farmhouse in Khurda district.

Later the police also arrested the victim, identified as Sadananda Behera of Chandaka area, for allegedly duping the kidnapper duo on the pretext of providing jobs for them in the Odisha police service.

The kidnapper duo has been identified as Pramod Mohanty of Puri and Santosh Patnaik of Nayagarh.

According to police, on Friday, Behera’s wife lodged a kidnapping complaint with Chandaka police station. She alleged that some unidentified miscreants kidnapped her husband when he was returning from the market at around 12 PM.

She also alleged that the miscreants also demanded Rs 3 lakh ransom to release his husband.

Acting on her plaint, police launched a manhunt and after tracking the phone number of the kidnappers, arrested them from Khurda Town on Sunday. Police also rescued the victim Behera and interrogated the kidnappers.

“On being interrogated by our staff, the Mohanty and Patnaik said that they kidnaped Behera because he duped them on the pretext of giving jobs in Odisha police department. They also said that Behara had taken Rs 3 lakh from them to provide jobs,” said Bhubaneswar ACP Prakash Chandra Pal.

“Further interrogation of Behera reviled that he took money from the duo on the basis of the fake job giving promise. Meanwhile, we have arrested Mohanty and Patnaik on charges of kidnapping, and Behera has been arrested for cheating and duping on the pretext of giving jobs. Further investigations are underway,” Pal said.