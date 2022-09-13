Two Anthropology books released

Bhubaneswar: The two Anthropology books namely– Anthropology of Religion, Politics and Economy and Misplaced Paradise- Tribes, State and Extremism in India were launched at a special event held at Pantha Nivas in Capital City Bhubaneswar on Tuesday.

Prof Deepak Kumar Behera, Vice-Chancellor of KISS-DU released the two books meant for Anthology students as well as research scholars.

While Anthropology of Religion, Politics and Economy has been authored by Dr Sili Rout, Assistant Professor of MDC, Nabarangpur’s Anthropology and Prashant Kumar Sahoo, Assistant Professor, FM Auto College; Misplaced Paradise has been penned by Dr Sili Rout and Dr Jayanata Kumar Nayak.

Releasing the two books, Prof Behera said, “Anthropology makes one a good human being and a good administrator.

Anthropology of Religion, Politics and Economy’s co-author Sahoo proposed the vote of thanks and S Jyotiranjan anchored and coordinated the event which was attended by Anthropology students.