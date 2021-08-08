Two Airlines Announce Free Travel For All Indian Olympic Medal Winners

New Delhi: Indian airlines, including Go First on Sunday, offered free travel to all Indian athletes and the men’s hockey team who won medals at the Tokyo Olympics.

Go First, previously known as GoAir, stated it would give free tickets to them for the next five years. Regional carrier Star Air, which connects 13 cities in India, said it will offer the medal winners a lifetime of free air travel.

“A token of appreciation for those who brought us glory at #Olympics2021,” Go First said in its statement. “We are happy to offer free travel on our network for 5 years to all medal winners.”

In a statement on Sunday, Go First said it is offering free travel to “all medal-winners for the next five years, until 2025” to celebrate India’s best-ever haul of seven medals at an Olympics.

“The seven Olympics medallists Mirabai Chanu (weight-lifting), P.V.sindhu (badminton), Lovlina Borgohain (boxing), the men’s hockey team, Ravi Kumar Dahiya (wrestling), Bajrang Punia (wrestling) and gold medallist Neeraj Chopra (javelin throw) will be provided free air travel for any Go First sectors for the next five years,” Go First noted.

Regional carrier Star Air congratulated all the Indian Olympic Champions of Tokyo 2020 and offered them a lifetime of free air travel.

On Saturday, Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra became only the second Indian to win an individual gold in the Olympics. Budget carrier IndiGo has announced that it will offer unlimited free travel to ‘Gold Medallist’ Neeraj Chopra for a period of one year. The offer is applicable from August 8, 2021, till August 7, 2022.