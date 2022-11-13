Two aircrafts collide mid-air at US airshow; 6 feared dead

Texas: Two military planes collided and crashed to the ground during an air show at Texas’s Dallas Executive Airport in US. Six people, all crew members, are feared dead in the collision, reports said.

The two planes — the Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra — collided and crashed, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement. The collision occurred during the Commemorative Air Force Wings Over Dallas show.

Several videos posted on social media showed the smaller fighter plane appearing to fly into the B-17 bomber, causing them to quickly crash to the ground and setting off a large ball of fire and smoke.

The B-17, a four-engined bomber, played a major role in winning the air war against Germany in World War II. With a workhorse reputation, it became one of the most produced bombers ever. The P-63 Kingcobra was a fighter aircraft developed during the same war by Bell Aircraft but used in combat only by the Soviet Air Force.

One of the last major crashes of a B-17 was on October 2, 2019, when seven people died in an accident at an airport in Windsor Locks, Connecticut.