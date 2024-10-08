Chennai: During the 92nd-anniversary parade of the Indian Air Force at Tambaram Air Force Station in Chennai, at least two air warriors collapsed. This incident came just two days after five spectators succumbed to sunstroke and dehydration at the airshow on Marina Beach.

On a sweltering Tuesday morning, a parade featuring over 300 personnel, including officers, and an aerobatic display took place at the station as part of the celebrations.

Dignitaries such as the Chief of Defence Staff, General Anil Chauhan, and the Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, were present.

A few warriors fainted as the parade commenced, prompting immediate medical attention and treatment.

Subsequent to the parade, the air warriors executed rifle-flipping drills, and the crowd enjoyed an aerobatic performance featuring Sukhoi, Tejas, and other IAF aircraft.

