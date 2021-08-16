Two Air India Aircrafts To Be On Standby For Emergency Evacuations From Kabul

New Delhi: The Government of India has instructed Air India to have two planes on standby in Kabul in case of an emergency evacuation. Air India has a dedicated crew ready to fly from Kabul to New Delhi if such a situation arises.

After Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani left the country, letting Taliban forces enter the presidential palace and wait for “peaceful transfer” of power, India is trying to evacuate hundreds of its officials and citizens from the capital Kabul.

Following reports of Talibani militants infiltrating Kabul’s outskirts on August 15, India put in place contingency preparations to evacuate hundreds of its officials and citizens from the city, which has been gripped by terror and panic.

In the midst of the Afghanistan-Taliban crisis, an Air India plane evacuated 129 stranded Indians from Kabul on Sunday.