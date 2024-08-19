Two 4-YO Kids Drown In Pond In Odisha’s Nuapada

Nuapada: Two children, both aged around 4, drowned while taking a bath in a pond at Sareipali village of Boirabhadi panchayat within Jonka police station limits in Nuapada district on Monday.

The two deceased children are Hemraj Bariha (4) and Shankar Bariha (4). The bodies of the two children were handed over to the family members this evening after post-mortem.

According to sources, Janau Bariha’s son Hemraj and Vedaram Bariha’s son Shankar had gone to the village pond to take a bath at around 11 am. However, while bathing the duo drowned. A woman who spotted the kids drowning, called out for help and local youths pulled out the kids from the water body.

Soon, family members reached the spot and the kids were rushed to Nuapada District Headquarters Hospital. But, the doctor declared the two boys ‘dead upon arrival’.

On intimation, Jonka police reached the DHH and seized the bodies for post-mortem. In the evening, the police handed over the bodies to the family members after the autopsy.

A case of unnatural death has been registered and a probe into the incident is underway, informed Investigation Officer, SI Babita Mahabhoi.