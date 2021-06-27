Twitter’s Interim Grievance Officer For India Steps Down

New Delhi: After a couple of days of his appointment, Twitter’s interim resident grievance officer for India has stepped down on Sunday.

According to sources, Dharmendra Chaturas, the interim grievance officer stepped down amid the ongoing row between Twitter and the Union government.

For a long period, Twitter did not have any grievance redressal officer in India.

As the government mandated that all social media intermediaries operating in India will have to mention the name of the resident grievance officer, Twitter appointed Chaturas the interim grievance officer.

But now his name is no longer displayed on the site

After the central government asked Twitter to take action against accounts that trended #farmersgenocide during the farmers’ tractor rally on Republic Day, the disagreement between Twitter and the Centre has escalated.

Meanwhile, the microblogging platform has lost its intermediary status in India and is now editorially responsible for what users post on the platform.