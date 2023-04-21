Twitter’s blue tick blues – Who lost the blue tick & those who kept it

New York: Twitter is finally removing the legacy blue checkmarks from the accounts of prominent users. Elon Musk released a ‘4/20’ deadline for the legacy checkmarks and it seems he’s kept his promise this time. Some prominent celebrities include Rahul Gandhi, Shahrukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Alia Bhatt. Other names that have lost their blue tick include Kunal Shah, Nikhil Kamath, Sridhar Vembu and Uday Kotak. International personalities like Pope Francis, Beyonce, Christiano Ronaldo and even Bill Gates no longer have a Twitter blue tick.

The Twitter Blue tick will only be restored for accounts that pay for the subscription which amounts to Rs 650 (via the Twitter website) or Rs 900 (via Android and iOS).

Twitter introduced Blue subscription late last year and offered 90 days for legacy blue checkmark holders to transfer to the new paid model. However, Musk extended the period substantially and is now finally removing the verified badge from accounts that don’t pay for the subscription.

Elon Musk is making a few exceptions for users who are not willing to pay for Twitter Blue. He claimed he will be paying for LeBron James, William Shatner, and Stephen King.

As more than 4 lakh legacy verified users bid goodbye to the Blue check marks, some celebrities have been offered a complimentary Twitter Blue subscription “on behalf of Musk”.

Full List of Big Names Who Lost Their Twitter Blue Tick

RSS

BJP

Mamata Banerjee

Asaduddin Owaisi

Mayawati

M VenkaiahNaidu

Yogi Adityanath

Arvind KejriwalFro

Rahul Gandhi

Priyanka Gandhi

Dr Raman Singh

Amit Malviya

Siddaramaiah

DK Shivakumar

Basavaraj S Bommai

Manish Sisodia

Satyendar Jain

Office of KTR

Sachin Tendulkar

Virat Kohli

Saina Nehwal

Sania Mirza

Rohit Sharma

Sourav Ganguly

Shah Rukh Khan

Amitabh Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan

Akshay Kumar

Alia Bhatt

Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh

Hilary Clinton is one of the latest to lose her blue tick. The reaction from Twitterati was mixed, with some celebrating the loss of Clinton’s blue tick, while others pointed out that she chose not to pay for it. Other celebrities who lost their blue tick include Oprah Winfrey, Justin Bieber, Kim Kardashian, Bill Gates, JK Rowling, Jay-Z, Beyonce, Harry Styles, Robert Downey Jr., and Blake Lively, etc.

On the other hand, many popular celebrities still retain their blue tick, such as Taylor Swift, Rihanna, Cardi B, Ryan Reynolds, Chris Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus, Britney Spears, Snoop Dogg, and Jimmy Fallon. The reaction from celebrities who still have their blue tick was also mixed, with some expressing their disapproval, while others did not seem to care.