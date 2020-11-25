Twitter Verification to Relaunch in Early 2021

New York: Twitter is planning for its new policy on how people are “verified” on the site. The social media giant announced that it will relaunch the verification process by next year.

This means that Twitter will start verifying accounts on requests and accounts with massive followers early next year albeit with new guidelines. Twitter had stopped its verification program three years ago because it felt “arbitrary and confusing” to people.

Twitter said in a blog, “We know how important it is to be able to express yourself and understand who you’re talking to on Twitter. So today, we’re sharing the start of our plans to revamp how people can identify themselves on Twitter, starting with verification and asking the public to share feedback on a draft of our new verification policy. Calling for public feedback has become an important part of our policy development process because we want to ensure that, as an open service, our rules reflect the voices of the people who use Twitter.”

Twitter in its blog confirmed that it would roll out the feature in early 2021. The company had also asked users to share their feedback on their draft proposal.