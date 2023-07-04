Twitter users will need to be verified to use TweetDeck

New York: Twitter on Tuesday announced that users will soon need to be verified to use TweetDeck. The company said the change will take effect in 30 days.

The announcement was made even as TweetDeck users, in particular, faced several problems, including notifications and entire columns failing to load. The problem occurred soon after Twitter CEO Elon Musk limited the number of tweets users can read in a day. Initially, Musk limited tweet reading to 6,000 posts for verified users per day and 600 daily posts for unverified users. Hours later, he increased these limits to 10,000 tweets and 1,000 tweets, respectively.

Twitter made the latest announcement in a tweet detailing an improved version of TweetDeck with new features. It was unclear if Twitter will charge users for both the new and old versions of TweetDeck, news agency Reuters reported.

“We have just launched a new, improved version of TweetDeck. All users can continue to access their saved searches & workflows via https://tweetdeck.twitter.com by selecting ‘Try the new TweetDeck’ in the bottom left menu,” the company tweeted.

“All your saved searches, lists, and columns will carry over to the new TweetDeck. You’ll be prompted to import your columns when you load the application for the first time. TweetDeck now supports full composer functionality, Spaces, video docking, polls, and more. Teams functionality in TweetDeck is temporarily unavailable and will be restored in the coming weeks. In 30 days, users must be Verified to access TweetDeck,” it added.

Charging for TweetDeck, which was previously free and is widely used by businesses and news organisations to easily monitor content, could bring a revenue boost to Twitter, which has struggled to retain advertising revenue under billionaire Elon Musk’s ownership.