Twitter to share ad revenue with Blue users

San Francisco: Twitter CEO Elon Musk announced that the micro-blogging platform will now share ad revenue with creators who are subscribed to “Twitter Blue Verified” for advertisements that appear in their reply threads.

Effective Friday, revenue from ads that appear on a creator’s reply threads, will be shared. The user must be a subscriber of Blue Verified, Musk said.

Musk, however, did not give details about the portion of revenue that would be shared with users.

Twitter has seen advertisers flee amid worries about Musk’s approach to content moderation rules, impacting its revenue.

Days after taking charge of the company, Musk said Twitter had seen a “massive” drop in revenue and blamed activist groups for pressuring advertisers.

As Twitter CEO, Musk has focused on reducing costs and introducing new plans for Twitter Blue subscription service, which offers the sought-after “verified” badge.

Separately, Musk said on Friday that legacy Blue Verified would be scrapped in a few months as it was “deeply corrupted”.