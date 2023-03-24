Twitter To Remove ‘Twitter Blue’ From April 1

Twitter CEO Elon Musk announced on Friday that the microblogging platform would eliminate all previous ‘Twitter Blue’ verified checkmarks for both individuals and organizations, effective April 1.

Twitter Blue is currently available worldwide, and the billionaire entrepreneur stated that users can obtain blue verification for $7 a month if they sign up via a Web browser.

In India, Twitter Blue is priced at Rs 900 per month on iOS and Android, and Rs 650 on the Web client. Twitter offers a discounted yearly plan of Rs 6,500, which boils down to around Rs 566 per month.

Twitter stated that it will gradually phase out its previous verified program and remove old checkmarks. To keep their blue checkmarks on Twitter, users can enrol in Twitter Blue, which includes a variety of benefits such as prioritised ranking in conversations, half the number of advertisements, long-form tweets, bookmarking folders, custom navigation, editing tweets, undoing tweets, and more.

Musk had previously stated that the firm will eliminate all blue checks as it focuses on monetising its platform by charging users. Twitter Blue users will also see 50 per cent fewer advertisements in their home timeline, and companies and brands can apply for a gold checkmark.