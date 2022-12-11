Twitter to put office furniture, kitchen appliances up for sale

New York: After Elon Musk revealed that Twitter spends $13 million a year on food service at its San Francisco headquarters, the company is selling at least 265 kitchen appliances and office furniture online, and the bidding starts at just $25.

However, there is no “sink” on the auction block as that had been taken away by Musk the day he acquired Twitter.

The two-day Twitter auction of kitchen equipment, electronics, furniture, memorabilia and more will start on January 17 on the Heritage Global Partners’ website.

“Twitter: Online Auction Sale Featuring Surplus Corporate Office Assets of Twitter! Sale Featuring Kitchen Equipment, Electronics, Furniture, Memorabilia & More!” read the information.

The bid for Twitter Bird Statue opens at $25 and a “@sculpture planter” also starts at $25.

There are several types of office chairs/cabinets, along with espresso machines/coffee grinders/steam tilting kettles, pizza makers, electric/bakery ovens, freezers (including bar refrigerator), mobile heated cabinets, ice-making machines, fryers, laser projectors and more that have been put on sale.

Last month, Musk said that free staff lunches at Twitter HQ were costing more than $400 per meal.