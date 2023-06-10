Twitter To Pay Verified Content Creators For Ads In Replies

New York: Billionaire Elon Musk said that Twitter will start paying content creators for the advertisements displayed in their replies with the first block payment of $ 5 million. He also said that the creator must be verified and only ads served to verified users count. “In a few weeks, X/Twitter will start paying creators for ads served in their replies. First block payment totals $5M. Note, the creator must be verified and only ads served to verified users count,” Musk said in a tweet.

Months after launching its long-awaited edit button, Twitter is now increasing the window to edit tweets for Twitter Blue subscribers. Twitter Blue premium users will now have the ability to make changes in the original tweets only, and not replies within one hour of posting instead of the previously allowed 30 minutes.

The micro-blogging platform announced that Blue subscribers will now have up to one hour to edit their tweets. “Blue subscribers now have up to 1 hour to edit their Tweets,” the official Twitter Blue account tweeted on Tuesday. Twitter’s support page for Blue was updated shortly after the post went up to reflect the new one-hour time limit to edit original posts.

“This highly requested feature gives you a 1-hour window to make a limited number of changes to published Tweets. Use it to make updates, tag someone, or reorder the media you attached. Edit Tweet currently only applies to original Tweets and quote Tweets,” the support page mentioned. The edit tweet feature was originally introduced in October last year and was limited to only 30 minutes.