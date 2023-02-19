Twitter To No Longer Offer Text-Based Two-Factor Authentication For Non-Paying Users

New York: Twitter announced that it will no longer allow Twitter accounts to enroll in the text message/SMS method of two-factor authentication (2FA) unless they are Twitter Blue subscribers. The reason behind this decision, according to Twitter, is the exploitation of this feature by bad actors.

Twitter says that non-Twitter Blue subscribers that are already enrolled and have availed text-based 2FA “will have 30 days to disable this method and enroll in another.” And, “after 20 March 2023, we will no longer permit non-Twitter Blue subscribers to use text messages as a 2FA method.”

Until now, Twitter has offered three methods of two-factor authentication—text-based login, Security key and authentication app to all Twitter users but starting now, Twitter will only offer 2FA using authentication app or security key method.

“We encourage non-Twitter Blue subscribers to consider using an authentication app or security key method instead. These methods require you to have physical possession of the authentication method and are a great way to ensure your account is secure,” Twitter said.

This decision hasn’t sat well with a lot of people, with many criticizing Elon Musk for the same.

“It will be the first site that I know of that is going to charge for 2FA,” a user said. Another user said, “Holy crap, Twitter really did this. I’ve worked with high-profile journalists who had their accounts hacked, but sure — let’s make people pay for 2FA.”