Twitter To Have PIP Mode, Seek Buttons For Videos By Next Week: Elon Musk

Twitter CEO Elon Musk has revealed upcoming additions to the microblogging platform, including 15-second forward and back seek buttons for video playback and a picture-in-picture mode that allows users to watch videos while scrolling.

Musk responded to a user’s request for these features on Twitter, confirming that they will be implemented in the following week.

Picture-in-picture (PiP) mode will enable users to continue watching videos in a smaller player while using other applications on their mobile devices.

These enhancements will provide a seamless video viewing experience while scrolling through timelines.

@elonmusk please add 15 second forward and back seek buttons while watching — Jesse Daugherty (@jtdaugh) May 20, 2023

Coming next week, along with pic in pic, so you can watch while scrolling — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 20, 2023

Twitter users expressed their appreciation for the forthcoming features, with one individual stating that this was a feature they had desired and felt was missing.

Another user expressed gratitude, mentioning that they often skip videos due to the absence of seek buttons.

A different user humorously commented on the resemblance of these new features to those found on YouTube, speculating about the potential cost of replicating YouTube’s functionality and highlighting the assistance of artificial intelligence in coding.