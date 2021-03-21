Twitter Testing ‘Undo Tweet’ Feature, But For Limited Users: Reports

New York: Twitter is working on an undo tweet feature for which users may have to pay, according to reports.

The new development could be the company’s response to the much-demanded edit option that it has not provided on the microblogging network so far. It could also emerge as one of the reasons to convince people to subscribe to Twitter at a certain amount of regular charge.

The feature is different from deleting a tweet which its available to all users at the moment, as undoing a tweet will eventually stop it from being sent.

Gmail offers a similar option for emails, where it provides a short window to stop messages from being sent after clicking the “Send” button.

The Twitter “undo button” also doubles as a progress bar, showing how long you have to undo a tweet before it gets sent.

The `Undo Send` button is likely to provide a 30-second window for users to recall or withdraw a tweet with typos and other errors before anyone can see it.

This will, however, be only an alternative to ‘Edit’ button users have been demanding for years.