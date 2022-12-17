Twitter suspends Koo’s new query handle

Washington : Microblogging site Twitter has suspended an account of Indian microblogging platform Koo. The Twitter handle @kooeminence, which had been set up for users’ queries, was suspended on Friday.

The development comes in the wake of billionaire Elon Musk-owned Twitter suspending the accounts of several prominent global journalists, including those from the New York Times, CNN and Washington Post.

Taking to Twitter, Mayank Bidawatka, co-founder of the homegrown microblogging platform said, “I forgot. There’s more! – Banning Mastodon account. – Not allowing mastodon links saying it’s unsafe. – Banning Koo’s eminence handle. I mean seriously. How much more control does the guy need?”

Co-founder Mayank Bidawatka, who spoke to ET over phone from San Francisco, said he was concerned that about 10-15 other Twitter handles of Koo would also be suspended as the account of Mastodon — another competitor of Twitter — was also suspended.

“We have no idea why this account was suspended. We’re going to write to Twitter and figure out why. I’m even worried about our other accounts being suspended because today Mastodon was also suspended for no reason. We also cater to queries from our users on these Twitter accounts. We have multiple accounts for countries like India and Brazil, and for grievance redressal,” Bidawatka said.

@KooforBrasil has 214,700 followers while @KooAppIndia has 5,297 followers.

Globally, Twitter has suspended the accounts of several tech reporters including those from CNN, The Washington Post and The New York Times. They were reportedly told that their accounts “violate the Twitter rules”.