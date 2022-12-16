Twitter suspends accounts of journalists who wrote about Elon Musk | CEO says this

San Francisco: Twitter Inc on Thursday suspended the accounts of several journalists, including ones from the New York Times and the Washington Post, with the site showing “account suspended” notices for them.

The accounts of Times reporter Ryan Mac (@rmac18), Post reporter Drew Harwell (@drewharwell), CNN reporter Donie O’Sullivan (@donie), and Mashable reporter Matt Binder @MattBinder were suspended. The account of independent journalist Aaron Rupar (@atrupar), who covers U.S. policy and politics, was also suspended.

The sudden suspension of news reporters followed Musk’s decision to permanently ban an account that automatically tracked the flights of his private jet using publicly available data. Twitter also on Wednesday changed its rules to prohibit the sharing of another person’s current location without their consent.

Responding to a Tweet on the account suspensions, Musk tweeted: “Same doxxing rules apply to “journalists” as to everyone else,” a reference to Twitter rules banning sharing of personal information, called doxxing.

He added: “Criticizing me all day long is totally fine, but doxxing my real-time location and endangering my family is not.”