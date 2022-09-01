Twitter Starts Testing “Edit Button” For Paid Subscribers

Twitter users will soon be able to edit their tweets as the micro-blogging platform on September 1 announced that its team was testing the feature internally with a small group of users.

The edit feature is in the testing phase, and will soon be available to the paid subscribers who will pay 4.99 USD per month for the subscription to Twitter Blue. At present, Twitter Blue is available in the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

The feature will be called Edit Tweet and will enable the users to make changes to their updated tweets within 30 minutes of their original publishing time.

Twitter has posted a note on the platform, stating that the “edited tweets will appear with an icon, timestamp, and label so it’s clear to readers that the original tweet has been modified.”

Tweets which are edited will have a label, and Twitter will be able to click on the label to review the previous Tweet version.