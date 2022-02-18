Twitter SOS From Sent From Captivity Saves Woman’s Life

Ganjam: Berhampur Police rescued a woman, who was allegedly held captive by a man, from a house in lane no-4 of Godabarisha Nagar in the town.

The woman identified as Sanjukta Sahoo put out an SOS message on Twitter in which she sought help from Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), Odisha DGP, Berhampur SP and even some media organisations.

Sanjukta pleaded for her immediate release from captivity of a man whose identity could not be ascertained. She alleged that the man had encaged and exploited her and was also planning to eliminate her.

Police swung into action and traced the house where she was confined and rescued her. Sanjukta was later moved to a Sakhi centre.

A manhunt has been launched to nab him.