Twitter partially complies with Centre’s request to block some tweets critical of its Covid handling

New Delhi: The Indian government asked social media platform Twitter to take down dozens of tweets, including some by local lawmakers, that were critical of India’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak, as cases of COVID-19 again hit a world record.

Twitter has withheld some of the tweets after the legal request by the Indian government.

Twitter has blocked several tweets made by some popular handles, including handles belonging to Member of Parliament Revanth Reddy, West Bengal Minister Moloy Ghatak, actor Vineet Kumar Singh, and filmmakers Vinod Kapri and Avinash Das, after the central government sent a notice to the company saying that these tweets were not in compliance with India’s IT law.

The tweets reportedly highlighted either the missteps of the government or the miseries of people caught in the Covid-19 pandemic. In the last few weeks, Covid cases in India have increased sharply and there is an acute lack of hospital beds, medical oxygen and medicines.