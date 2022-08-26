Twitter Ordered To Hand Over “Some Data” On Spam Accounts To Elon Musk

New York: A US judge told Twitter on Thursday to surrender more data to Elon Musk on fake accounts, a key issue the billionaire is using to try to cancel his buyout bid.

Twitter must turn over data from the 9,000 accounts sampled in the fourth quarter as part of its process to estimate the number of spam accounts.

Twitter had said that data did not exist and it would be burdensome to collect it. Chancellor Katheleen McCormick gave the company two weeks to produce the data.

Musk has claimed the company defrauded him by misrepresenting the number of real users in its financial disclosures that he relied on to make his takeover offer and he wanted the data to confirm Twitter’s spam estimates.

A five-day trial has been scheduled for Oct. 17.

McCormick also rejected many of Musk’s other data demands.

“Defendants’ data requests are absurdly broad. Read literally, defendants’ documents request would require plaintiff to produce trillions upon trillions of data points,” she wrote.

Whistleblower Peiter Zatko’s complaint to US authorities accuses Twitter of issuing untrue statements on account numbers because “if accurate measurements ever became public, it would harm the image and valuation of the company.”

It was not immediately clear whether the complaint, and its use by Musk’s attorneys, will significantly alter the course of the case.

Twitter’s lawyers had expressed concern that Musk could misuse sensitive data they turn over to his lawyers.

The judge said the billionaire’s team “have agreed to treat this data as highly confidential.”