Twitter India Head in trouble for “spreading communal hatred”, complaint filed

New Delhi: A complaint has been filed before Delhi Police Cyber Cell against Twitter India’s Managing Director, Manish Maheswari and a non-profit organisation for allegedly spreading communal hatred.

The complainant has flagged a picture of Goddess Kali shared by the handle Atheist Republic and said that content posted by the Twitter users was not only abusive but has been posted for the purpose of causing annoyance, inconvenience, danger, obstruction, insult, injury, criminal intimidation, enmity, hatred and ill will in society.

The complaint filed by advocate Aditya Singh Deshwal and addressed to DCP Cyber Cell of the Delhi Police sought registration of an FIR against Twitter Communications India Prviate Ltd, Manish Maheshwari, MD, Twitter India, Shagufta Kamran, Public Policy manager of Twitter India as well as Armin Navabi and Susanna Macintrye, the founder and CEO respectively of Republic Atheist.

The advocate said that Twitter through its platform has deliberately promoting hate speech about the Hindu religion which is a violation of provisions of the Indian Penal Code, 1860 in the light of section 79 of Information Technology Act, 2000 Deliberately no action has been taken by Manish Maheshwari and Shagufta Kamran to remove such objectionable content from its platform even after passing of one month with the intention of promoting communal hatred and disturbing the social tranquillity in the country.