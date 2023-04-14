Twitter increases paid users’ tweet limit to 10K characters

New York: For Twitter Blue users in the US, the website’s 280-character limit has been a thing of the past since February when it gave them the ability to post 4,000-character tweets. Now, the company has more than doubled that limit and has launched support for tweets up to 10,000 characters in length. In addition, the website now supports bold and italics text formatting, allowing content creators to use those elements to break up potentially huge blocks of text. Twitter chief Elon Musk first announced that the website is making long-form tweets even longer in early March, almost a month after the initial 4,000-character expansion.

This company’s push for long-form writing comes at a time when Elon Musk is introducing creator monetization tools. On Thursday, he announced that creators can apply for monetization and offer subscriptions to users. For the next 12 months, Twitter will give all money to creators after paying Apple or Google their 30% cut. Post that, the Apple/Google tax will reduce to 15% and the social media company will take a small fee from creators.

However, Google’s terms indicate that it charges only 15% of fees on subscriptions. So it’s not clear why Musk said the search giant’s charge was 30%.

Currently, creators can offer subscriptions at per-month prices of $2.99, $4.99, and $9.99. Twitter’s rules indicate that creators need to be at least 18 years old, they need to have 10,000 active users, and they need to have tweeted at least 25 times in the last 30 days to be eligible for monetization.

At the moment, Twitter’s monetization program is currently only available for users in the U.S. But Musk said the company is working on expanding the program to other countries.

This monetization relaunch is essentially a rebranding of the company’s Super Follows program, which was first introduced in 2021. Musk has just added a few features like text formatting and longer videos to make it look like a new tool.