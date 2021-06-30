Twitter Hit With Another Case, In Trouble Over Child Pornography

New Delhi: Twitter continued to be marred with trouble after another case has been registered on the issue of child pornography.

This is the fourth case against the social media platform since it lost legal immunity for content posted by users amid a massive row with the government. The fresh case has been filed under the Posco Act and the IT Act.

The case was lodged by the Cyber Cell of the Delhi Police following a complaint by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights or NCPCR.

In its complaint, the NCPCR said pornographic material involving children was continuously being posted on Twitter.

The commission — which complained about this issue earlier — has has written two letters to the Cyber Cell and the Delhi Police chief. It has also ordered a senior officer of the Cyber Cell to appear before it on June 29.